Damselfly, I Think! by rickster549
Photo 2521

Damselfly, I Think!

Pretty sure that's what this one is. Don't see them around here very much, but was sort of surprised when this one landed in front of me.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Carole G ace
You did well to capture it, they move so quickly
May 17th, 2022  
