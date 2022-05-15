Juvenile Bald Eagle Avoiding the Crows!

Took my usual walk this morning down the trails of the park looking for the owls. The whole time I was down there, I heard a bunch of crows going crazy up at the front of the park. Thought maybe they had gotten into the swallowtail kites nest so after the trail, I headed back up front. When I got up there and got out of the car, I saw the crows and heard them really going at it. Couldn't quite see what they were making the fuss about, but started walking around the tree they were in. Then I saw this guy up there watching out for the crows and ducking as the crows made the passes at it. And if that wasn't enough, I then noticed a group of the swallowtails circling around. Next thing I noticed was that the swallowtails were also making high speed passes at the eagle. Never seen anything like it. Waited for quite a while, but the eagle never did fly. It just kept sitting there dodging all of the birds. I actually think that this is one of the juvys' from the nest that I've been watching. Sort of surprised that it would be this far away from the nest. Oh well, another nature story.