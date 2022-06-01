Sign up
Photo 2537
Osprey Mom, and the Chicks!
You might have to look a little close, but you can just see the eyes of the two little chicks.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7415
photos
185
followers
54
following
695% complete
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st May 2022 10:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Love those eyes, especially against black - they really stand out there. And that bokeh makes a great background
June 2nd, 2022
