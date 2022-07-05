Sign up
Photo 2571
Mom Osprey, Back at the Nest!
Think this may be mom checking back in at the nest. Guess she's got a little peace, but not quiet, as the babies were around and were making a lot of noise
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2022 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool capture. I find the osprey interesting looking birds., love watching them.
July 6th, 2022
