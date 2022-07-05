Previous
Mom Osprey, Back at the Nest! by rickster549
Mom Osprey, Back at the Nest!

Think this may be mom checking back in at the nest. Guess she's got a little peace, but not quiet, as the babies were around and were making a lot of noise
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg
Cool capture. I find the osprey interesting looking birds., love watching them.
July 6th, 2022  
