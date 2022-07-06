Previous
One of the Young Ospreys Searching the Waters! by rickster549
One of the Young Ospreys Searching the Waters!

Caught this guy circling around the pier and was able to fire off a couple of shots. One of my other shots shows the spots that are still on it, thus the young Osprey.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You've really gotten these bif shots down - they're giving you lots of practice!
July 7th, 2022  
