Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2572
One of the Young Ospreys Searching the Waters!
Caught this guy circling around the pier and was able to fire off a couple of shots. One of my other shots shows the spots that are still on it, thus the young Osprey.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7520
photos
186
followers
54
following
704% complete
View this month »
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
Latest from all albums
2620
2324
2621
2571
2325
2622
2572
2326
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th July 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You've really gotten these bif shots down - they're giving you lots of practice!
July 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close