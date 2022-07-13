Sign up
Photo 2579
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper Crossing the Sidewalk!
Almost tripped over this guy. :-) But did back off far enough that I could get him focused. Thank goodness for the flip up screen on the back of the camera. Sure saved me from having to lay down on the sidewalk to get the shot.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7541
photos
188
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th July 2022 11:36am
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Super close up with excellent focus
July 14th, 2022
