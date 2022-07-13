Previous
Next
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper Crossing the Sidewalk! by rickster549
Photo 2579

Eastern Lubber Grasshopper Crossing the Sidewalk!

Almost tripped over this guy. :-) But did back off far enough that I could get him focused. Thank goodness for the flip up screen on the back of the camera. Sure saved me from having to lay down on the sidewalk to get the shot.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
706% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Super close up with excellent focus
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise