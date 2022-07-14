Sign up
Photo 2580
Lightning After Sunset!
Made it down for sunset and had a little line of sunlight as you'll see on the sunset shot. But not long after sunset, we got a show in the other direction. Best on black if you have the time.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7544
photos
188
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th July 2022 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
