Lightning After Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2580

Lightning After Sunset!

Made it down for sunset and had a little line of sunlight as you'll see on the sunset shot. But not long after sunset, we got a show in the other direction. Best on black if you have the time.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
