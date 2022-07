The Eagle Show for the Morning!

Saw this guy flying around this morning and did land on one of the somewhat close trees. While there, a Osprey came down on it a couple of times. The nerve. :-) After that, the eagle took off down towards the pier and made a catch in the water. Not sure what happened next, but as it was going up to the pier, it dropped it's catch. This one was having a really bad day. But at least it posed for me.