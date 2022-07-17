Previous
Squirrel and Hawk Encounter! by rickster549
Photo 2583

Squirrel and Hawk Encounter!

Did manage to get a shot of the squirrel, as it approached the hawk from yesterday. Just wish the bush hadn't been hanging down over the squirrel. But that seems to be one brave squirrel or it's fallen out of too many trees, too many times.
17th July 2022

Rick

