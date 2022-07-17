Sign up
Photo 2583
Squirrel and Hawk Encounter!
Did manage to get a shot of the squirrel, as it approached the hawk from yesterday. Just wish the bush hadn't been hanging down over the squirrel. But that seems to be one brave squirrel or it's fallen out of too many trees, too many times.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th July 2022 9:33am
Tags
birds-rick365
