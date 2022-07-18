Sign up
Photo 2584
Little Blue Heron, About to Take Off!
Was getting some shots of an Osprey and looked down the rain and saw this guy. Started to walk towards it and it got in the take off position. And then off it went.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th July 2022 11:00am
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great action shot. Such a pretty bird.
July 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
You don't see him as often - nice shot
July 19th, 2022
