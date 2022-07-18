Previous
Little Blue Heron, About to Take Off! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron, About to Take Off!

Was getting some shots of an Osprey and looked down the rain and saw this guy. Started to walk towards it and it got in the take off position. And then off it went.
18th July 2022

Rick

rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great action shot. Such a pretty bird.
July 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
You don't see him as often - nice shot
July 19th, 2022  
