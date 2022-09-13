Sign up
Photo 2624
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!
Finally saw one of these today and it was actually sitting down for a few seconds without moving the wings.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th September 2022 11:10am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
