Previous
Next
Dragonfly Face Up Close! by rickster549
Photo 2625

Dragonfly Face Up Close!

Got the macro lens out today. This guy also was very accommodating by letting me get the camera and everything up in it's face. Just wish it had opened it's mouth so I could see where everything was located.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
719% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Fabulous close up
September 15th, 2022  
Milanie ace
That's quite some macro shot - they have such unusual faces.
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise