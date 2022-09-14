Sign up
Photo 2625
Dragonfly Face Up Close!
Got the macro lens out today. This guy also was very accommodating by letting me get the camera and everything up in it's face. Just wish it had opened it's mouth so I could see where everything was located.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7680
photos
187
followers
53
following
719% complete
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th September 2022 2:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Fabulous close up
September 15th, 2022
Milanie
ace
That's quite some macro shot - they have such unusual faces.
September 15th, 2022
