The Sea Cows Were Out in Force Today!

The manatees were out in force today. And I think a lot of hanky panky was going on. At times the water would burst in waves and splashes, but they didn't seem to move away, the way they did when the kayaks spooked them the other day. I got some videos, but not sure that I can get them on here, as they are really large files. Got a lot to learn about doing videos. :-)