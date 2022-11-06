Previous
Moon Shot Against the Trees! by rickster549
Moon Shot Against the Trees!

Just about ready to leave from sunset and turned around and looked the other way and noticed the moon coming up, so had to try for a shot of the moon over the trees.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
That works for "Moon Over Miami" - just a few miles off
November 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
How lovely that looks! Interesting that you have sunset on one side and the moon on the other.
November 7th, 2022  
