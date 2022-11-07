Sign up
Photo 2679
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Came home from my outing and looked over into my neighbors tree and saw this guy sitting up there, so had to get the camera out and sneak over and try for a shot. Fortunately, it stayed and didn't move a muscle, except for turning that head.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7842
photos
186
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th November 2022 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Great bokeh behind him - he's standing tall and proud!
November 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and gorgeous bokeh.
November 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes, that is one superb image
November 8th, 2022
