Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk!

Came home from my outing and looked over into my neighbors tree and saw this guy sitting up there, so had to get the camera out and sneak over and try for a shot. Fortunately, it stayed and didn't move a muscle, except for turning that head.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Great bokeh behind him - he's standing tall and proud!
November 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
wonderful capture and gorgeous bokeh.
November 8th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes, that is one superb image
November 8th, 2022  
