Snowy Egret, Checking Out the Water's Below! by rickster549
Snowy Egret, Checking Out the Water's Below!

A lot of the birds around this area like to land up on this chain-link-fence and watch the water below. It is the incoming side of a small dam, so seems like there might be a lot of bait fish around and the birds really like that.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
I really like the dof you get with your birds
February 21st, 2023  
