Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2779
Snowy Egret, Checking Out the Water's Below!
A lot of the birds around this area like to land up on this chain-link-fence and watch the water below. It is the incoming side of a small dam, so seems like there might be a lot of bait fish around and the birds really like that.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8142
photos
185
followers
53
following
761% complete
View this month »
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
Latest from all albums
2828
2777
2829
2778
2532
2830
2779
2533
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th February 2023 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
I really like the dof you get with your birds
February 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close