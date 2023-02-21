Sign up
Photo 2780
Mr Cardinal Was Also Under the Table!
This guy was also under the table that the squirrel was under. It was getting some of the feed, also. But as I started to squat down, this guy flew up to a nearby limb. Like this view much better than the under the table view.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
2
0
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2778
2532
2830
2779
2533
2831
2780
2534
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st February 2023 11:37am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
He's sure pretty against that background - probably bettter than under the table :)
February 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
February 22nd, 2023
