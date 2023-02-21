Previous
Mr Cardinal Was Also Under the Table! by rickster549
Photo 2780

Mr Cardinal Was Also Under the Table!

This guy was also under the table that the squirrel was under. It was getting some of the feed, also. But as I started to squat down, this guy flew up to a nearby limb. Like this view much better than the under the table view.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
He's sure pretty against that background - probably bettter than under the table :)
February 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
February 22nd, 2023  
