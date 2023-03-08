Previous
Next
Found the Barred Owl Today! by rickster549
Photo 2795

Found the Barred Owl Today!

Hadn't seen it for a while and almost missed it today. But just happened to look out in the right direction and saw it sitting there. And it almost had it's eyes wide open>
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
765% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Great focus on him and that soft light in the background is always terrific.
March 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise