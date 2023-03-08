Sign up
Photo 2795
Found the Barred Owl Today!
Hadn't seen it for a while and almost missed it today. But just happened to look out in the right direction and saw it sitting there. And it almost had it's eyes wide open>
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8190
photos
181
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Great focus on him and that soft light in the background is always terrific.
March 9th, 2023
