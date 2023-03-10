Sign up
Photo 2797
Bad Hair Day for the Blue Heron!
Another one at the La Chua Park. Not sure what got this one's feathers in such a mess, but it was about a bad as I've seen. :-)
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of those ruffled feathers
March 11th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonder if he was in a tussle with another while they were both in the water - wow - those feather look awesome - great focus.
March 11th, 2023
