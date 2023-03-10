Previous
Bad Hair Day for the Blue Heron! by rickster549
Photo 2797

Bad Hair Day for the Blue Heron!

Another one at the La Chua Park. Not sure what got this one's feathers in such a mess, but it was about a bad as I've seen. :-)
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Neat capture of those ruffled feathers
March 11th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wonder if he was in a tussle with another while they were both in the water - wow - those feather look awesome - great focus.
March 11th, 2023  
