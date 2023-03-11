Previous
Blue Heron With a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 2798

Blue Heron With a Snack!

Another one from the Sweetwater Preserve in Gainesville Fl. Got this Blue Heron, right after it had poked down into the marsh and pulled up this little bream. Think it flew off so I didn't get to see it actually dispose of the little fish.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Wow that is more than a snack, well caught.
March 12th, 2023  
