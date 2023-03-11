Sign up
Photo 2798
Blue Heron With a Snack!
Another one from the Sweetwater Preserve in Gainesville Fl. Got this Blue Heron, right after it had poked down into the marsh and pulled up this little bream. Think it flew off so I didn't get to see it actually dispose of the little fish.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Babs
ace
Wow that is more than a snack, well caught.
March 12th, 2023
