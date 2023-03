Hey Ms Egret, See How Good Looking I Am!!

According to one of the references that I read, it is the male Egret that finds the spot and somewhat builds the nest, and then does that fancy dance that they do around the nest. Raising up that neck and going into an "S" position while raising those feathers on the back. It also stated that the birds were once on the endangered list as people were collecting the birds for the feathers to go into the ladies hats.