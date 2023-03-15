Previous
Egret, Coming Back to the Nest With Building Material! by rickster549
Egret, Coming Back to the Nest With Building Material!

Just another one of the Egrets from the Alligator Farm, bringing back a small twig for the newly established nest.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
They sure are staying busy! Wonderful details
March 16th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so graceful
March 16th, 2023  
amyK ace
Stunning clarity
March 16th, 2023  
