Photo 2812
Tricolored Heron!
Another from the Alligator Farm. Think this one has it's mating colors on the beak.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
4
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th March 2023 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
He’s so handsome
March 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a terrific close-up and dof - your focus is wonderful
March 26th, 2023
amyK
ace
Gorgeous bird; beautifully captured
March 26th, 2023
Lyne
Beautiful capture! Love the feathers 🪶!
March 26th, 2023
