Tricolored Heron! by rickster549
Tricolored Heron!

Another from the Alligator Farm. Think this one has it's mating colors on the beak.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
He’s so handsome
March 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a terrific close-up and dof - your focus is wonderful
March 26th, 2023  
amyK ace
Gorgeous bird; beautifully captured
March 26th, 2023  
Lyne
Beautiful capture! Love the feathers 🪶!
March 26th, 2023  
