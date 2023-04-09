Sign up
Photo 2827
Red Shouldered Hawk on the Back Fence!
Since it was raining most all day, just got some shots out of the back window. Fortunately, had a variety of birds come by that I could get a few shots of. And I did get renewed for :"Ace" membership again.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8286
photos
179
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th April 2023 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
