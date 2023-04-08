Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2826
Morning Delivery!
Another shot from the other day as one of the adults was bringing in the groceries. Just happened to look up at the right time and saw it coming in.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th April 2023 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Awesome
April 9th, 2023
