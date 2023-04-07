Sign up
Photo 2825
Hey, Are You Getting My Best Side!
This guy hopped around to several different limbs before he finally got to one that I had a clear shot.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
1
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8280
photos
179
followers
53
following
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2874
2577
2875
2824
2578
2876
2825
2579
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th April 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
April 8th, 2023
