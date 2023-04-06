Previous
The Whole Family Today! by rickster549
Photo 2824

The Whole Family Today!

Not sure which one it is sitting up in the left upper corner, but then the mate comes flying in with breakfast for the young ones. You can just see the head of the little one, but the other one was somewhat down in the nest.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Rick

