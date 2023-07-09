Previous
Young Osprey, Hanging on to the Limb! by rickster549
Young Osprey, Hanging on to the Limb!

This young Osprey was sure hanging on to that limb, and seemed to be giving me a really hard look.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Super close up
July 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
They have such neat eyes - good surroundings you caught him in
July 10th, 2023  
