Previous
Photo 2909
Young Osprey, Hanging on to the Limb!
This young Osprey was sure hanging on to that limb, and seemed to be giving me a really hard look.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd July 2023 4:05pm
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Super close up
July 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
They have such neat eyes - good surroundings you caught him in
July 10th, 2023
