Red Shouldered Hawk!

Saw this one fly by the back window this morning so got up and checked out back. It had landed, so had to go back in and get the camera, and of course, didn't have the big lens on, so changed that out and then ran back outside. Fortunately, it was still up there. Got a couple of shots from that angle, and then ran back through the house to go out in the front yard so I could get this angle. Just glad it wasn't real pushed to keep flying.