Previous
One of the Osprey's Favorite Trees! by rickster549
Photo 2940

One of the Osprey's Favorite Trees!

This was the old nest tree of the Osprey's, but they have moved on down to another one. But they sure like to come back to this one as it offers a very good viewpoint over the river to watch for fish.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
805% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise