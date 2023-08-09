Sign up
Previous
Photo 2940
One of the Osprey's Favorite Trees!
This was the old nest tree of the Osprey's, but they have moved on down to another one. But they sure like to come back to this one as it offers a very good viewpoint over the river to watch for fish.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th July 2023 10:59am
Tags
birds-rick365
