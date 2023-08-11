Sign up
Photo 2942
Getting the Look!
This Osprey sure seemed to be giving me the "look". Did see it take off, but it didn't make a dive until it was way out of range. :-(
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8632
photos
170
followers
52
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th August 2023 11:59am
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Love that intense look
August 12th, 2023
