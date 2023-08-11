Previous
Getting the Look! by rickster549
Getting the Look!

This Osprey sure seemed to be giving me the "look". Did see it take off, but it didn't make a dive until it was way out of range. :-(
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Rick

amyK ace
Love that intense look
August 12th, 2023  
