Previous
Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2969

Tonight's Sunset!

And then the sun went down and it started to light up. You wouldn't believe all of the people that left before this. They missed a good one.
Sorry for not commenting on anyone's photo's lately. Thought I had been hacked, so took the computer into Geed Squad and finally got it back today. Tried to get on with an I-pad that we have, but didn't have the correct password. :-( I've started some home projects, so may be off a little longer. Just glad to have a computer back and glad to be able to get back into "365" friends.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Oh my...This is a stunner.
September 13th, 2023  
amyK ace
Wow! Big fav
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise