Tonight's Sunset!

And then the sun went down and it started to light up. You wouldn't believe all of the people that left before this. They missed a good one.

Sorry for not commenting on anyone's photo's lately. Thought I had been hacked, so took the computer into Geed Squad and finally got it back today. Tried to get on with an I-pad that we have, but didn't have the correct password. :-( I've started some home projects, so may be off a little longer. Just glad to have a computer back and glad to be able to get back into "365" friends.