Previous
Photo 2970
One More Lightning Shot from Last Night!
Had a little lightning around tonight, but nothing like last night, so had to go with one more, from last night.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8716
photos
164
followers
51
following
813% complete
View this month »
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
Latest from all albums
2968
2722
3021
2969
2723
3022
2970
2724
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th September 2023 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah the previous night was amazing, but this lightning catch is great
September 14th, 2023
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture!
September 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
