The Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
The Great Horned Owl!

Went looking for these guys today and did find one of them. Just so happened, it was sitting in the very same spot and tree that I got it in one of the last times. Might need to go up and take out that little limb and some of that moss. :-)
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Rick

