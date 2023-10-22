Previous
Last Eagle Shot from the Other Day! by rickster549
Last Eagle Shot from the Other Day!

One last shot from the other day when I saw the Eagles fly into the nest tree. This one seems to be sounding off, the way it's got it's mouth open.
22nd October 2023

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
amyK ace
Looks like he’s got something to say! Cool shot.
October 23rd, 2023  
