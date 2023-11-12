Sign up
Photo 3030
The Lady Pileated Woodpecker!
There were two of them, but the second one flew up into a much taller tree and quite a ways away. Took quite a few shots on this one to get one that was half way decent. It just wouldn't give me that profile view that I like. :-)
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th November 2023 1:59pm
Tags
birds-rick365
