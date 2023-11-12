Previous
The Lady Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3030

The Lady Pileated Woodpecker!

There were two of them, but the second one flew up into a much taller tree and quite a ways away. Took quite a few shots on this one to get one that was half way decent. It just wouldn't give me that profile view that I like. :-)
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
