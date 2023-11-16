Previous
Blue Heron Up in the Tree! by rickster549
Photo 3034

Blue Heron Up in the Tree!

Watched this one around the lake for a while and then it finally flew, but fortunately landed in a tree, somewhat close by.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
831% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise