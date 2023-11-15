Sign up
Previous
Photo 3033
And It Was Time for the Egret to Fly!
Guess I might have misled some of you in yesterday's shot of the egret. As this car pulled into the driveway, the egret decided that was close enough and it had to fly. The egret was after lizards on the plants
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th November 2023 9:44am
Tags
birds-rick365
