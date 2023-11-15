Previous
And It Was Time for the Egret to Fly! by rickster549
Photo 3033

And It Was Time for the Egret to Fly!

Guess I might have misled some of you in yesterday's shot of the egret. As this car pulled into the driveway, the egret decided that was close enough and it had to fly. The egret was after lizards on the plants
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
830% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise