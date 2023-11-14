Previous
We Do Have a Few Trees that Can Change Colors! by rickster549
Photo 3032

We Do Have a Few Trees that Can Change Colors!

I see this one every time I go into the park and always think that I need to stop so today, I finally stopped and got a few shots before all of the leaves start to fall off.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
830% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
A very nice Florida autumn shot
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise