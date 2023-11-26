Previous
Mr Merganser Circling Around! by rickster549
Photo 3044

Mr Merganser Circling Around!

This is Mr Merganser from yesterday, as it was swimming around in the pond, trying to get to the lily pads.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Rick

ace
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Love the color
November 27th, 2023  
