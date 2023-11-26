Sign up
Previous
Photo 3044
Mr Merganser Circling Around!
This is Mr Merganser from yesterday, as it was swimming around in the pond, trying to get to the lily pads.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8938
photos
168
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th November 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Love the color
November 27th, 2023
