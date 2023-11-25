Previous
Lady Merganser! by rickster549
Photo 3043

Lady Merganser!

Found the Mergansers in the same pond again today. Not sure if it is the same ones that were there yesterday, or not. Probably is.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
833% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
How beautiful, swimming on golden pond
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise