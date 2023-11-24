Sign up
Photo 3042
Looks Like the Hoodies are Back!
Was driving in to the park this morning and just happened to glance over into the pond and saw these two Hooded Mergansers swimming around, so had to stop and get a bunch of shots.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th November 2023 11:44am
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
Great photo, Rick!
November 25th, 2023
Milanie
Wonderful clear shot
November 25th, 2023
Diana
A fabulous capture of these beauties!
November 25th, 2023
