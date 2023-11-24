Previous
Looks Like the Hoodies are Back! by rickster549
Looks Like the Hoodies are Back!

Was driving in to the park this morning and just happened to glance over into the pond and saw these two Hooded Mergansers swimming around, so had to stop and get a bunch of shots.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Great photo, Rick!
November 25th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wonderful clear shot
November 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of these beauties!
November 25th, 2023  
