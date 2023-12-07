Sign up
Previous
Photo 3055
Mr and Mrs Merganser!
Headed home and passed by one of the ponds and saw these two out there, so had to stop to get a few shots.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th December 2023 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
