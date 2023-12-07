Previous
Mr and Mrs Merganser! by rickster549
Photo 3055

Mr and Mrs Merganser!

Headed home and passed by one of the ponds and saw these two out there, so had to stop to get a few shots.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
836% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise