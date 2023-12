Red Shouldered Hawk!

Pulled up in the car and started to get out and saw this guy sitting up there. So slowly reached back into the car and grabbed the camera. Wasn't sure if I was even far enough away from it to be able to get the shots. Got a few and then slowly shut the door and moved around to the other side of the car to make sure it would focus. Started to get these shots, but then a car pulled in and they let there dog out and he came running over and scared the hawk away.