Little Blue Heron on the Prowl! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron on the Prowl!

Found this guy wading around and poking around in the water. It did catch one minnow, but I just couldn't get a shot of that one.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Lovely shot and reflection
December 29th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I like the reflections
December 29th, 2023  
