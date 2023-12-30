Previous
Squirrel Having Lunch! by rickster549
Squirrel Having Lunch!

This guy ran up on a clump of limbs and started eating away on something. Probably an acorn, bu not totally sure what it was. But he was sure going after it, so it must have been really good.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Whatever he is eating he looks as though he is enjoying it
December 31st, 2023  
