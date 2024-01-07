Sign up
Previous
Photo 3086
Red Shouldered Hawk on the Cable!
Coming out of one of the parks and saw this guy up on the cable and was able to pull over. It was busy watching something on the ground, but just couldn't get a view of what it was.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th January 2024 3:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Jamie Mathiau
Nice! I have a co-worker that does amazing wildlife photography, I looked out my window at work and there was one in the tree outside. I had her come look and she was so upset she didn't have her camera with her. They are rare here in the state of Maine. Awesome photograph.
January 8th, 2024
