Previous
Photo 3087
Lots of Sailboats!
And do they ever leave their docking facilities. Can't say that I've really seen any of them out, but guess I'm not there everyday, so maybe some of them do get out.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th January 2024 3:23pm
Tags
misc-rick365
