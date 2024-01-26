Sign up
Photo 3105
Brown Pelican!
Went to one of the other parks today and saw quite a few of these guys flying around, so tried many attempts at bif shots.
26th January 2024
Rick
@rickster549
birds-rick365
Milanie
An excellent bif shot! Terrific details
January 27th, 2024
amyK
Terrific capture
January 27th, 2024
Danette Thompson
They are great subjects
January 27th, 2024
