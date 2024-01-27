Sign up
Previous
Photo 3106
Florida Dikkopp!
Otherwise know as the Woodstork. Not the most attractive bird around, but does look a whole lot better when it's flying. It really likes to take a load off when it's just taking it easy. Just like the Dikkopp's that Diana has in SA.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Additional Pictures
NIKON D850
26th January 2024 1:35pm
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
The foot pose is great
January 28th, 2024
