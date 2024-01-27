Previous
Florida Dikkopp! by rickster549
Photo 3106

Florida Dikkopp!

Otherwise know as the Woodstork. Not the most attractive bird around, but does look a whole lot better when it's flying. It really likes to take a load off when it's just taking it easy. Just like the Dikkopp's that Diana has in SA.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
The foot pose is great
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise